Jonas Brothers announce first tour in almost a decade

Peggy SirotaIt’s official: the Jonas Brothers have announced their first tour in almost a decade.

The recently-reunited sibling trio -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- will embark on their 40-city Happiness Begins Tour this summer and fall. The dates kick off August 7 in Miami and wrap up October 20 in Los Angeles.

Bebe Rexha will join them as a special guest on most of the dates.

"We're so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!" the Jonas Brothers say in a statement. The performers note they've partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer cardholders "special access and experiences" throughout the tour.

The JoBros add, "We can't wait for everyone to see what we have planned!"

American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 10 at LiveNation.com.

The band's upcoming album, Happiness Begins, goes up for pre-order today. It drops June 7.

Tonight, the guys take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards for a performance of their hit single, "Sucker."

Here are their tour dates:

8/7 -- Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

8/9 -- Orlando, FL, Amway Center

8/10 -- Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/12 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena*

8/14 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

8/15 -- Washington, DC, Capital One Arena

8/17 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

8/18 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

8/21 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

8/23 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8/27 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

8/29 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

8/31 -- Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

9/3 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

9/5 -- Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

9/7 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

9/8 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

9/10 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

9/13 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

9/14 -- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

9/16 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

9/17 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

9/19 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

9/22 -- Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

9/25 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center*

9/26 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center*

9/27 -- San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center*

9/29 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

10/1 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

10/3 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/5 -- Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

10/6 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

10/8 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

10/11 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/12 -- Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

10/13 -- Portland, OR, Moda Center

10/15 -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/17 -- San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

10/18 -- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

*Bebe Rexha not performing

