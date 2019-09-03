Jonas Brothers and Priyanka Chopra visit teen fan in the hospital

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaWhen Lily Jordan couldn't make it to the Jonas Brothers' concert, they came to her.

In video and photos shared to social media, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, along with Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, are seen visiting with Lily this past Saturday at Penn State Children’s Hospital, where she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

The band had a show that evening in nearby Hershey, Pennsylvania, which Lily wasn't able to attend. On Aug. 30, Jordan shared a selfie on Instagram, bemoaning the fact that she was forced to miss the show. She also asked her followers to tag the Jonas Brothers, with the hope that they'd see her message.

Following the visit, Lily returned to social media to gush about the response to her post.

"Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable," Jordan captioned a photo of the visit. "Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life."

"The amount of love and support I started feeling as soon as I posted this on my story made my heart so full and warm," she wrote later. "It’s all because of you guys so thanks because y’all are the best ever."

During her visit with the band, Lily gave a homemade bracelet to Joe for his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

"It kind of matches the Stark colors," she told him, referencing Sophie's Game of Thrones character.

"She will love this," Joe told her.

