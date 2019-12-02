Jon Bon Jovi to perform at NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

NBC Universal

NBC UniversalJon Bon Jovi will perform his band's new song "Unbroken" on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs Wednesday night.

As previously reported, "Unbroken" is featured in the Netflix documentary To Be of Service, which highlights veterans living with PTSD and the service dogs that help them.

"This song is meant to honor America's veterans and their service, but I also wanted to take an unflinching look at the reality of their daily lives and struggles," said Jon in a statement.

Other stars who'll appear on Christmas in Rockefeller Center include the band Chicago, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, country singer Brett Eldredge, Frozen star Idina Menzel and more. The special airs December 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

