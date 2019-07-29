Jon Bon Jovi to host Hamptons fundraiser for Cory Booker’s presidential campaign

ABC/ Lou RoccoNew Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is showing his support for his home state’s senator, Cory Booker.

According to NJ.com, next month, the rocker will be hosting a fundraiser for Booker’s presidential campaign at home in East Hampton, on New York's Long Island.

Tickets for the August 18 event will cost between $1,000 and $15,000 per person. Page Six reports the highest ticket price comes with access to the cocktail reception and dinner, and also includes a photo with Booker and Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi previously helped host a fundraiser for Booker in March, where he and his wife Dorothea each donated $2,800 to his campaign.

Booker announced back in February that he would be seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

