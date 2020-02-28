Jon Bon Jovi says Prince Harry has actual musical chops, just wants to "give him a hug"

Photos of Jon and Harry together in the vocal booth were released, and when asked if Harry actually has musical chops, Jon told ABC News, "He does! I'm tellin' ya, the guy can sing!"

Jon added, "You're gonna have to wait and see for yourselves." The song's due out next month.

Jon also told ABC News that Harry's decision to resign as a senior member of the Royal Family isn't anything he can comment on.

"None of us -- in America, especially -- know what it's like to walk in their shoes," Jon said. "But our admiration for his family, whether it's his brother, his father, his grandparents, is deep...and so...[I] just think the world of them, and [I] just wanna give him a hug!"

"Unbroken" will be used to raise money for the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans founded by Harry. Some of those wounded soldiers sang on the recording, and Jon said it was very special to watch Harry, a soldier himself, interact with them.

"Watching him with the soldiers, with the other men and women who had served...that was more interesting to me because I had never served," Jon noted. "Once I turned it over [to them], and the soldiers sang...that's when it came to life for me."

Jon's goal for "Unbroken" is that it makes people realize that "these men and women who have served should be celebrated" and "that this is helping them heal."

