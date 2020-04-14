Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen & more to perform on 'Jersey 4 Jersey' benefit

David Bergman

New Jersey natives Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars who'll be performing on a benefit TV broadcast in support of COVID-19 relief for the Garden State.

Bruce announced the broadcast, called Jersey 4 Jersey, Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, saying, "New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times."

"That’s why I’m pleased to announce, on April 22nd, I hope you'll join me, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, [Giants running back] Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler and many more for this special event," he added.

More stars, who either hail from New Jersey or live in the state, will be announced soon, according to NJ.com.

More than 2,300 have died from the virus in New Jersey. The broadcast will benefit The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which provides aid to workers on the front lines and grants to organizations that service hard-hit communities.

The broadcast event will also highlight the efforts of health care workers in the state and those on the front lines. Information on stopping the spread of the pandemic will be included in the special as well.

Jersey 4 Jersey premieres April 22nd, 7:00 P.M. ET on ABC.

