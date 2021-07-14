JoJo Siwa says Demi Lovato was part of her “gay awakening”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

JoJo Siwa has revealed that Demi Lovato played a role in her “gay awakening.”

During an appearance on the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast this week, the 18-year-old entertainer admitted that Demi’s “Cool for the Summer” was a huge influence on her.

“I’ve been figuring out my gay awakenings recently,” JoJo said, adding that her first “awakening” was Jenna Dewan’s performance on Lip Sync Battle.

“But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together?” JoJo asked Demi. “I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.”

Demi was thrilled to hear it, noting that “Cool for the Summer” was their way of testing the waters before officially coming out as bisexual in 2017.

“I’m so happy you can see a little glimpse of that pride through that performance,” Demi said.

JoJo added that Demi also played her role in her girlfriend Kylie Prew realizing she was gay.

“She said she went to your concert and it was that concert — she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom!” JoJo laughed.

JoJo came out publicly as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year.

