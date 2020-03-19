JoJo posts coronavirus remix of her hit song "Leave (Get Out)"

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

JoJo isn't letting COVID-19 coronavirus put her comeback on hold.

The 29-year-old singer took to the popular video-sharing app Tik Tok to send a message to her followers about the current pandemic taking over the globe.

In the almost minute-long clip, she remixes her hit single "Leave (Get Out)," which she conveniently renamed, "Chill (Stay In)."

"I never thought corona could be such a nasty b***h," she begins while simultaneously making a beat with her fists on a table. Overall, she adjusts all her lyrics that begs her listeners to abide by the rules laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The singer further melodically urges people to use common sense, for the sake of humanity.

JoJo's new album Good to Know is scheduled to be released on May 1.

