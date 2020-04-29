JoJo opens up about clinical depression diagnosis

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

JoJo is opening up about her mental struggles, which have inspired her new album, Good to Know.

In a new interview with People, the "Leave (Get Out)" singer reveals she was diagnosed with clinical depression 10 years ago and that she's been going to therapy and taking antidepressants since she was 18.

“Because there is a history of mental health issues in my family, I didn’t feel any shame seeking help,” she tells the mag. “Those of us who have a predisposition toward depression or a chemical imbalance -- sometimes we just need a little help.”

JoJo’s father struggled with opioid addiction and passed away due to complications from the disease in 2015. The singer herself struggled with abusing alcohol, drinking the point of blackouts starting at age 18 before deciding to change two years later.

JoJo, now 29, tells People that while she doesn’t abstain from drinking today, she no longer drinks “to escape.” She now manages her mental health with therapy and medication, as well as exercise, yoga and journaling.

Good to Know comes out Friday.

