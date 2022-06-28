Johnny Returning to Captain Jack?

Following the infamous defamation case that took Hollywood by storm, it is reported that Johnny Depp may reprise his iconic role as “Captain Jack Sparrow” in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to Disney Executives, Depp is being offered a hefty amount of $301 Million after getting unceremoniously dropped from his role following allegations of abuse by his former partner, Amber heard.

A source told People Magazine that “there is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.”

The question is….does Disney wholeheartedly believe in their apology? Or do they have their eyes set on a pot of gold at the box-office?