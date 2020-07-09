Johnny Depp Reveals The Final Straw That Ended His Marriage

During his libel trial in London’s High Court on Tuesday, Johnny Depp says his marriage to Amber Heard was over the day she defecated in their bed following her birthday party in their flat in April 2016.

Depp says Heard tried to blame the dogs but says his two Yorkshire Terriers were, “too tiny to jump onto the bed nor able to leave feces like that which was deposited on the bed.” Heard claims the act was “just a harmless prank.” During the testimony, Depp described Herd as being, “verbally aggressive” and “physically violent.” During cross-examination, a lawyer for Heard accused Depp of being “intimidating.”

Several incidents were discussed while Depp gave his testimony including Heard allegedly severing his finger, Depp’s tirade over Heard’s relationship with Billy Bob Thorton, and his drinking and fighting on his private jet. Depp claims Heard just wanted to marry him to advance her career and to destroy his.

