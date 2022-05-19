Johnny Cash Water Tank Springs Hilarious Leak

A Johnny Cash water tower in the country legend’s birthplace of Kingsland, Arkansas sprang a leak — in a sensitive spot.

Police said someone shot a perfectly placed hole in the mural of Cash to make it look like he is relieving himself off the side of the water tank. Pictures of the leak have popped up all over social media.

Although many find it funny, city officials do not. It’s been leaking for almost a week and the city is losing around 30,000 gallons of water per day. Repairs are expected to cost thousands of dollars.

If caught, the vandal faces a felony charge of tampering with the vital operations of a city. What are some ‘notorious’ pranks you know about – or have been part of – that people still talk about?