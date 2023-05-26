“John Wick: Chapter 5” Is In The Works!

The four films in the John Wick franchise together earned $1 billion at the box office worldwide, marking a remarkable milestone for the series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 gave the impression that the series would stop here. This is reportedly not the case anymore because of the franchise’s huge success with the films.

Likewise, Lionsgate is producing a John Wick: Chapter 5 in addition to numerous additional John Wick spinoffs across film, television, and even video games, according to Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake during the company’s most recent quarterly earnings call.

Drake said, “We’re building out the world and when that fifth movie comes, [it] will be organic, will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick.”

Which character from the John Wick franchise would you like to see a spin-off film on?