John Travolta hits the dance floor in Pitbull’s “3 to Tango” video

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboJohn Travolta does his best Pitbull impression in the new music video for the Miami rapper’s “3 to Tango.”

The clip begins with a mysterious bald and bearded man watching three scantily clad women dance in front of him. After more scenes of women dancing in lingerie, we cut back to the man – who is revealed to be Travolta. He dances the tango with each of the women before ending the video with Pitbull’s signature phrase, “Dale!”

Pitbull never actually appears in the video, but he sings on the track, "I like her, she likes her, we gonna have a love fest/One, two, tres, ménage à trois, let's get down to business.”

Pitbull and Travolta have worked together before. Pitbull scored Travolta’s 2018 film Gotti and also performed its theme song, “Amore.”

