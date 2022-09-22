John Mayer salutes the late Bob Saget at Scleroderma Research Foundation

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

John Mayer paid tribute to his late friend, comedian Bob Saget, at the Scleroderma Research Foundation on Wednesday. Saget tirelessly supported the organization after his sister, Gay, lost her battle with the disease in 1994.

The Hollywood Reporter says John teamed with the Full House star’s other pals Jimmy Kimmel, Jeff Ross and Dave Chappelle for the “Cool Comedy, Hot Cuisine” fundraiser. Saget had been a part of the annual event since 1991 and in recent years, helped produce and organize the event.

Kimmel took Saget’s place to introduce the event and joked “these bookings have really improved vastly since Bob passed away.” He then brought on Mayer, who also paid tribute to the late actor.

“This is the first time I’ve come to a Scleroderma benefit where Bob hasn’t — as Jimmy said — asked me to do this event but then profusely apologized while asking me to do this event,” Mayer remarked.

The “Daughters” singer continued, “What’s so fun about tonight, the only thing that’s fun about it, is we get to show Bob we wanted to do this, we always wanted to do this.”

Mayer closed out the fundraiser by playing “Bob’s favorite songs.” He explained that he’s struggling to say goodbye to his friend, even though Saget passed nine months ago, because he doesn’t want to believe he’s gone.

He also revealed the guitar he was playing was the same one Saget used on stage before his untimely death.

According to Mayo Clinic, scleroderma, otherwise known as systemic sclerosis, causes the skin to tighten and harden. It also can affect one’s internal organs, blood vessels and ability to digest. There is no cure for the ailment.

