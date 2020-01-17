John Mayer makes a guest appearance on Halsey's new album — via voicemail

Walt Disney Television/Pawel Kaminski

Walt Disney Television/Pawel KaminskiHalsey's new album Manic features guest appearances by an interesting assortment of musicians, from BTS member Suga and Alanis Morissette, to Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. But the most unexpected guest appearance comes from John Mayer -- because he's neither singing nor playing guitar.

At the end of the song "3am," you hear an answering machine message beep, and then a guy's voice raving about one of Halsey's singles.

"Your best song is a song that's currently on the radio. How many people can say that? That their best song is the one that's currently about to be a massive hit?" asks the voice. "It's already a hit. It's just gonna get more massive. How many people can say it? Not very many. Congratulations!"

When a fan asked if the voice was Halsey's dad, the singer replied, "It’s @JohnMayer ! Haha. He predicted the success of 'without me' before I had faith in myself."

John was right about the song: It became Halsey's first number-one solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

