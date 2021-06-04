John Mayer launches ‘Sob Rock’ era with new single & video featuring Maren Morris

Columbia

If you thought it was random that John Mayer and Maren Morris performed together at the Grammy Awards back in March, well, now we know why: She’s featured on his new single, “Last Train Home.”

The track is the first release from John’s upcoming album, Sob Rock, which he says was inspired by ’80s music. “Last Train Home” definitely has that vibe: The keyboards and percussion sound quite a bit like Toto‘s classic, “Africa.” The video shows John performing with his band and alone in a train station. He also plays with an adorable dog.

Maren adds her vocals to the last part of the song and pops up in the video, grooving in jeans, a bikini top and a fringed jacket.

Sob Rock — featuring album artwork that looks like it escaped from 1982 — will be released July 16, but it’s available for pre-order now. A variety of new merchandise is also available, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, vinyl and cassette.

Sob Rock will include the singles John has released since 2018: “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Home.”

Here’s the Sob Rock track list:

“Last Train Home”

“Shouldn’t Matter but It Does”

“New Light”

“Why You No Love Me”

“Wild Blue”

“Shot in the Dark”

“I Guess I Just Feel Like”

“Til the Right One Comes”

“Carry Me Away”

“All I Want Is to Be with You”

