John Mayer debuts surprise new song with Chris Stapleton on stage in Nashville

ABC/Randy HolmesAt his Nashville tour stop Thursday night, John Mayer debuted a surprise new song with country star Chris Stapleton.

Halfway through his set at Bridgestone Arena, John told the audience he would be bringing out a friend on stage.

"I said, 'You wanna do one of my songs or one of your songs?' And he said, 'We could do either or we could just write a song and play it.' I said, 'Challenge accepted,'" John explained, before bringing Stapleton out.

The two then launched into the song they wrote together just the day prior, called “I Just Remembered That I Didn’t Care.”

Stapleton also joined John on his song, "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

On Instagram, John wrote, "I’ve done a lot of cool stuff before, but nothing quite like writing a song with the great @chrisstapleton on a Wednesday and playing it live on an arena stage on a Thursday...hanks Chris for the idea to write a song to perform together, and for being such a creative powerhouse. The afterglow is bright."

John launched his world tour on July 19. It runs through September.

These days, Chris Stapleton's the go-to country artist for pop stars: He also collaborated with Justin Timberlake on his Man of the Woods album, with Ed Sheeran on his current release No.6 Collaborations Project, and with Sheryl Crow on her upcoming album Threads.

