John Mayer confirms his next album is "recorded, mixed and mastered"

Fans will soon hear new music from John Mayer, who confirmed over the weekend that he’s ready to release his upcoming eighth studio album.

The “New Light” singer, who recently rocked the Grammy stage with Maren Morris, took to TikTok and flirted with the possibility of releasing some teasers of his latest work.

The snippet features John repeating, “I think I’m going to drop a clip of the single.” However, it is the white text he has overlaying the video that speaks volumes.

“My album is recorded, mixed and mastered,” the text reads. “I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.”

John’s most recent album was 2017’s The Search for Everything. Since then, he’s released some independent singles including “New Light,” “Carry Me Away” and “I Guess I Just Feel Like.” He also teamed with Leon Bridges for his 2020 R&B track “Inside Friend.”

Little is known about John’s upcoming album, including title and release date.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.