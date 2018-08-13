John Mayer buys new LA home from Adam Levine and gets robbed!

John Mayer’s LA Home Burglarized!

John Mayer just bought his new Los Angeles home three months ago and perhaps he should have upgraded the security after the purchase.

Police have confirmed the incident, which TMZ says happened on Friday afternoon when an intruder smashed a bedroom window. TMZ estimates the burglar made off with “$100,000 to 200,000” worth of “music equipment” and pieces from Mayer’s watch collection.

Mayer bought the 7,100-square-foot Beverly Hills home from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine for $13.5 million back in May.

