John Mayer is going on a solo tour of North America this summer.

After he goes to Australia and New Zealand during the spring, he will return to the States for 27 shows.

Evening With John Mayer kicks off in Albany, NY in July.

Tickets for the shows go on sale February 1st. Various pre sales happen this week.

Can you name a John Mayer song in less than 5 seconds?

If so, rank your top three.