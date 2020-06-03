John Legend shares an update on his friendship with Kanye West: "We’re in different places"

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboJohn Legend has had a strained relationship with Kanye West over the years, due to their different political beliefs. Speaking to the Times of London recently, the singer shared an update on his relationship with Kanye.

"I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we’re doing our own thing," Legend said, referring to West's public approval of the president.

"He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life."

He said he "never talked about politics" before with West, adding their interactions were "almost always being about creativity and music."

"He’s also in a different place musically," Legend said of West. "He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places."

Legend and West have been at odds in recent years, mainly over West's support of Trump.

Page Six reported on Legend's public disapproval of West's 2016 decision to meet with Trump, and on a text conversation they had -- made public by Kanye -- in which Legend tried to convince him not to support Trump, and Kanye accused him of trying to "manipulate my free thought."

By Rachel George

