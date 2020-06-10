John Legend reveals how COVID-19 challenged his marriage

ABC/Paula Lobo

Marriage isn't easy, neither is parenting -- throw them both together along with a global pandemic and there is bound to be challenges. For John Legend those challenges only made his marriage stronger.

During a recent Zoom concert showcasing songs from his upcoming album Bigger Love, the 41-year-old hitmaker opened up about the toll quarantine has had on his relationship with wife Chrissy Teigen.

"It's definitely a challenge to co-parent during these times," said John, who has 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with the Cravings author, according to Daily Mail.

When it comes to their relationship with each other, John shared that things have pretty much remained the same

"We have spent long stretches of time together. We had long stretches where we didn't talk before so I don't think we've learned a lot about each other but we have learned a lot about parenting," the "All of Me" singer explained. "It's a more intense parenting experience than we've ever had. It's made us stronger and brought us together. It's definitely a challenge to co-parent during these times."

One of the tasks included in co-parenting has been homeschooling Luna, which John couldn't help but gush about.

"She's learning her letters, writing them out. I feel like she's on the cusp of reading," he shared. "She's very familiar with all the sounds. She's doing pretty well with that stuff."

John added, "She's an emotionally intelligent girl. I love hanging out with her. She's an awesome little girl."

