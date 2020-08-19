John Legend performs soulful "Never Break" at Democratic National Convention

Chris Haston/NBC

As emotions ran high on night two of the Democratic National Convention, where former Vice President Joe Biden officially secured the party’s nomination, John Legend capped off the night with a soulful rendition of “Never Break.”

Wearing a white suit while seated at his signature grand piano, the 11-time Grammy winner tapped into one of the most symbolic songs off of his Bigger Love album as he performed before an eerily empty auditorium.

The ballad not only sings about perseverance in the most uncertain time but also to never take anything for granted because tomorrow is uncertain.

However, in the light of COVID-19 in tandem with the civil unrest and protests gripping the nation in the wake of George Floyd‘s death, along with rising concerns of voter suppression and the United States Postal Service, the rousing anthem carried a different meaning on Tuesday night.

“We will never break/ We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break/ As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain,” belted Legend, who was accompanied by a small crowd of gospel singers.

After he wrapped his emotionally charged performance, the “Love Me Now” singer extended his sincere gratitude to the DNC for the opportunity to send a message to voters.

“Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak,” he tweeted late Tuesday night. “The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now.”

The convention continues Wednesday night with artists Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson expected to take the stage.

The DNC ends Thursday with Biden capping off the four-day affair with him formally accepting the party’s nomination.