John Legend joins the Broadway production team of ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

Getty Images for the Tony Awards

As John Legend continues his Bigger Love tour across the country, he’s helping to bring Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations back to Broadway.

The EGOT winner announced Monday that he’s joining the production team for the stage musical celebrating the legendary Motown group, which will begin performances again on Saturday, October 16. Legend performed with the cast on the CBS special, Broadway’s Back! on September 26.

“Performing with this incredible cast is a memory I’ll always cherish. The Temptations‘ music is core to my own musical upbringing and is an integral part of America’s cultural heartbeat,” the “All of Me” singer said in a statement. “This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it’s so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation. I’m honored to be a part of the Ain’t Too Proud team and the return of Broadway.”

The musical opened on Broadway on March 21, 2019. It was nominated for 12 Tony Awards and won for Best Choreography.

This is John’s second time as a Broadway producer. He won a Tony Award as a producer of August Wilson‘s Jitney, which received the 2017 award for Best Revival of a Play.

Legend’s concert tour continues Wednesday in Grand Prairie, Texas, and will run through a October 20 show in Carmel, Indiana.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.