John Legend was named People Magazines sexiest man alive a few weeks ago. It took him a bit of time to embrace the title because he felt that people would tear him apart trying to find out what the minds behind People Magazine’s decision were really thinking. Well according to his wife Chrissy Teigen, John has officially embraced that title and it has made him a monster. Ha! Take a look for yourself!

View this post on Instagram just another day at @jimmyfallon (airs tomorrow!) A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2019 at 6:01pm PST