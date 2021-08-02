John Legend announces second leg of this fall’s Bigger Love tour

Tour artwork courtesy of Friends At Work

John Legend has added a second leg to his Bigger Love tour due to popular demand.

The new shows will kick off on October 2 in Salt Lake City, UT and hit major cities including Philadelphia, New York, Boston and more, before wrapping on October 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

The previously announced first leg of the tour starts September 1 in Atlanta.

“I cannot wait to come together with you after all this time we’ve been apart,” John says in a statement. “It is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience, and I can’t wait for all of us to get lifted again with live music.”

Pre-sales for the second leg begin Wednesday, August 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. local. Tickets will be available at JohnLegend.com.

The tour, in support of John’s seventh album, Bigger Love, was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic.

