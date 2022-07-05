Featured | Randi

Joey Chestnut Puts Protestor in CHOKEHOLD

Professional Hot Dog eater, Joey Chestnut, was in the middle of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Competition when a protestor sporting a Darth Vader mask took to the stage and interrupted the contest.

Chestnut proceeded to put the protestor in a chokehold and tossed him to the ground.

Completely unfazed, he claimed his undefeated title as the winner of the competition, consuming 15.5 more hot dogs than runner-up Geoffrey Esper.

Police had taken three people into custody in relation to the incident and charges are currently pending, according to TMZ.

Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.