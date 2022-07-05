Joey Chestnut Puts Protestor in CHOKEHOLD

Professional Hot Dog eater, Joey Chestnut, was in the middle of Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Competition when a protestor sporting a Darth Vader mask took to the stage and interrupted the contest.

Chestnut proceeded to put the protestor in a chokehold and tossed him to the ground.

Completely unfazed, he claimed his undefeated title as the winner of the competition, consuming 15.5 more hot dogs than runner-up Geoffrey Esper.

Joey Chestnut wins 15th hot dog eating contest while putting stage crasher in chokehold. https://t.co/RmNgZ1wxG3 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 4, 2022

Police had taken three people into custody in relation to the incident and charges are currently pending, according to TMZ.

Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.