Joe Jonas teases upcoming Jonas Brothers Vegas residency: “It’s a good time”

Joe Jonas and his famous brothers are getting ready for their upcoming Las Vegas residency and, while the trio has been quiet about certain details, Joe promised one thing — it’s going to be fun.

Speaking on the Spout podcast, the DNCE frontman marveled, “The tickets sold really quick!”

Does that mean the Jonas Brothers are going to pull all the stops because expectations are high?

“I think if you’re a fan — I mean, you’re going to Vegas — it’s a good time. And I’ll have DNCE pop up onstage there,” Joe said. “I wanna figure out some interesting concepts that we can do live. The game has changed of what live shows are like.”

He also teased that his band’s “Dancing Feet” collaborator Kygo might also swing by, saying the DJ’s “got a bunch of really exciting gigs, so if you’re a fan of him, or us and you’re music lover… and if you like EDM and you want to go to a festival, then you may or may not see us onstage with him.”

The JoBros will be taking over Park MGM for a five-night residency from June 3 through June 11. Tickets are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Residency aside, Joe also revealed that he starts his day by “sitting in silence” and “[checking] in with myself before I’m checking on social media or I’m texting people.”

The “Cake by the Ocean” singer elaborated, “It’s so easy to look at your phone first thing in the morning and be like, ‘Oh, I have to do this work thing’ or ‘I missed this call’ or like, something’s going on in the world.”

His advice to fans? “Just check in with yourself before you check in with anything else.”

