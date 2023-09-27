Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner youngest daughter’s name revealed amid divorce

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

In the midst of their ongoing divorce proceedings, the name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s second daughter has been revealed.

The estranged couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter named Willa, chose the name Delphine for their now 1-year-old daughter, who was born in July 2022 and previously only identified as D., according to custody filings obtained by Page Six.

This comes after Sophie petitioned the court asking for the “immediate return” of their daughters to England last week, claiming Joe was holding the children’s passports hostage. They have since temporarily agreed to keep their kids in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley, according to documents obtained by Good Morning America on Monday, September 25.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, announced their split in a September 6 joint statement shared to social media that read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The pair were married for four years.

