Joe Jonas says the new Jonas Brothers music ushers in “a whole new era”

Joe Jonas understands fans are anxious to hear the Jonas Brothers‘ long-promised sixth studio album and vowed the three-year wait will be well worth it.

Speaking to POPSUGAR, Joe teased fans can expect a very different vibe when he and his brothers unleash their new music. “The music, it’s headed towards — I just think a whole new era,” the hitmaker revealed. “I don’t have a ton to say about it because we’re taking our sweet time.”

The ﻿DNCE﻿ singer confirmed he doesn’t “have a date” for when their new music is set to come out, adding, “I just can tell you that it’s a work in progress.”

Joe also refused to release any details about what their new music will sound like. “I don’t have really a musical idea of what it’ll sound like or what it won’t,” he cryptically noted. “I encourage everyone to be patient with us as we figure this out, but we’re not going to do it like other times, where we just go silent. We’re going to continue to play music and play shows and tour. I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

The Jonas Brothers’ last song came out in September 2021, the single “Who’s in Your Head.” Album-wise, fans have been waiting a lot longer.

Their last studio album was Happiness Begins, which arrived in June 2019. The comeback album, which is RIAA-certified Platinum, contained the hits “Sucker” and “Cool.”

