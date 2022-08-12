Joe Jonas reveals how he balances his career and family life

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Joe Jonas not only has a busy singing and entrepreneurial career — he recently welcomed his second child with wife Sophie Turner. So how does the “Cake By the Ocean” singer balance his family and professional lives?

“It’s an adjustment period,” Joe told People in a new interview. “Just something that I’m learning as I go, I think I can now work a little bit harder to take time off. I’m still trying to figure it out.”

In addition to managing a family of four, Joe holds down two bands — DNCE and, of course, the Jonas Brothers — and has started pursuing acting with the upcoming Korean War drama Devotion﻿. The singer also partnered with the canned mimosa company Ohza and has been crowned the new spokesman for corrective lenses company STAAR Surgical.

That in mind, Joe explained that he isn’t exhausted by his full plate. In fact, he finds it fulfilling. “Some weeks are a little bit more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your gig,” he said. “I wake up every day just thrilled to be able to go make music or act and create different projects and have a beautiful family, so it feels like a dream come true.”

He also said it’s “very freeing” to set his own schedule to pursue his passions.

Joe noted moving to Miami has allowed for life to be more manageable. “We went to come visit and we just loved it. I saw a whole different side of Miami that I’ve never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food’s amazing. I feel like it’s the best-kept secret,” he said. “It’s not far from Europe and it’s not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they’re a lot closer.”

