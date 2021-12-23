Joe Jonas reveals he was “high” at Coachella

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Universal Music

Joe Jonas is spilling the tea — on himself.

In a recent TikTok, the Jo-Bro shared a photo of himself in the audience at Coachella in 2016 and revealed that he was high during the event.

“Thinking no one can tell I’m high at Coachella,” he confessed in the text, superimposed on the photo. Joe posted to confession alongside himself mouthing along to a popular Tyra Banks line that originated from America’s Next Top Model.

“It is so bad, I want to give you a ‘zero,'” Joe mouths while looking embarrassed. “But that’s not possible so I give you a ‘one.'”

