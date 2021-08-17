Joe Jonas posts birthday pics…including one in his birthday suit

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Here’s one instance where it worth it to keep on clicking through to see all the pics on an Instagram post: You’ll get a glimpse of Joe Jonas naked. Well, almost.

The Jonas Brothers singer, who turned 32 on Sunday, posted a series of photos late Monday thanking fans for all the “b-day love.” In the pics, we can see Joe’s elaborate birthday cake, which looks like an enormous “cup of Joe,” balloons spelling out “32,” more balloons showing off Joe’s golf-themed decorations, a Nintendo 64 console playing the classic Goldeneye video game, and Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, enjoying drinks and visiting a restaurant.

But keep on clicking for the best pic: an image of Joe brushing his teeth — in the nude — standing behind Sophie, who snaps the pic facing the bathroom mirror, her head and torso blocking Joe’s naughty bits.

“Thank you for the last pic, Sophie,” wrote one grateful fan in the comments. “I’m screaming at the last photo,” added another. “Excuse me. THE LAST PIC?!??” another wrote.

“IM LOOKING RESPECTFULLY,” joked another fan.

The Jonas Brothers are set to kick off their new tour with Kelsea Ballerini on August 20.

