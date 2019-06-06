Joe Jonas on how wife Sophie Turner inspired him to reconcile with his brothers

Eric Ray Davidson

Joe Jonas credits his wife Sophie Turner with helping get the Jonas Brothers back together.

In a new interview with HarpersBazaar.com, Joe says Sophie’s close bond with her own family inspired him to mend his relationship with brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin.

“It encouraged me to see she has such a great relationship with her brothers,” Joe says. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my sh** together.’”

Joe, Nick and Kevin all say that once they split up in 2013, they didn’t think they’d ever reunite as the Jonas Brothers -- let alone even speak to each other -- again. Their new documentary, Chasing Happiness, details the group's eventual reconciliation and reunion.

Happiness Begins, their first new album in six years, comes out Friday.

