Joe Jonas leaks snippet of new Jonas Brothers song: “I don’t care, I just want you to hear it”

Joe Jonas might have done something he wasn’t exactly supposed to do — he leaked a snippet of a new Jonas Brothers song.

Taking to Instagram, Joe shared a video of him creeping into the studio as Nick and Kevin Jonas are listening to an unreleased song, which he reveals is called “Wings.” The DNCE frontman noted, “Guys, we just got the mix of our new song, ‘Wings,’ and … I don’t care, I just want you to hear it.”

The groovy song lyrics go as follows: “You are the wings I need to fly away/ When you give me love/ I feel it, I feel it, I feel it/ Got me runnin’ through/ The ceilin’, the ceilin’, the ceilin’/ And my love, it never had/ A meanin’, a meanin’, a meanin’/ You gave me a reason/ You got me believin’/ You’re makin’ me say/ You are the one, the sun, the light of day.”

Kevin commented on Joe’s video using just a shocked face emoji while Nick responded with a wide-eyes emoji.

The trio have not announced when they’ll release the new song. The track is likely to be the first single off the brothers’ new album, which they previously revealed to Variety will include influences from ’70s music — namely the Bee Gees.

A title and release date for that upcoming work has not been announced yet.

