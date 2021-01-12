Joe Jonas lands role in upcoming war movie, 'Devotion'

After reports that Nick Jonas is in talks to take on the role of Frankie Valli in a new streaming version of Jersey Boys, comes news that Joe Jonas is also boarding an acting project.

According to Deadline, the middle Jonas Brother has landed a role in the war movie, Devotion, which begins shooting next month in Georgia.

The big-budget Korean War epic will tell the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors and Hidden Figures’ Glen Powell, respectively.

Joe will play another fighter pilot named Marty Goode. The cast also include Thomas Sadoski and Christina Jackson.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.