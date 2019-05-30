Joe Jonas jokes Diplo "ruined" his Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner by Instagramming it

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagicHad it not been for Diplo’s Instagram Story, we may never have known that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in a quickie ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

It turns out, the DJ-producer wasn’t exactly authorized to share the news on his social media.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Capital FM, Joe admitted that Diplo ruined any chance of them keeping the nuptials a secret.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” Joe said. “He posts every five seconds. I literally live-streamed with dog face filters.”

But Joe and Sophie have no hard feelings. “We just laughed, we loved it, we thought it was ridiculous,” he said. “I just love that he was walking into the chapel like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jonas Brothers got hit with an awkward recorded question from Miley Cyrus.

“Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring, and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring, if you know what I’m sayin’?” she asked.

“Um, yeah,” Joe answered.

At least they're honest!

