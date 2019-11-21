Joe Jonas getting his own show on Quibi

Peggy SirotaJust like his wife Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas is adding "TV star" to his resume.

E! Online reports that, following the news that Sophie would be starring in a series for Quibi, a new mobile-streaming platform, Joe will also be getting his own show on the platform. It's called Cup of Joe, and it's an eight-part travel series inspired by his Instagram account.

As E! reports, the series will combine Joe's love for travel, photography and adventure, as he has local guides show him around various cities while on tour with the Jonas Brothers for their Happiness Begins tour.

E! quotes Joe in a statement, "You often think you know about a certain place or a person until you take some time to dig deeper."

"I'm fortunate to get to travel around the world through my profession and you often see me on the other side of the lens, but Cup of Joe is giving me the opportunity to dig a little deeper and point the lens at some of the world's most interesting people… and some more of the weird, fun things I'm into," he adds.

Sophie's series is called Survive. She'll play a woman who has to fight for her life after surviving a plane crash on a snow-covered mountain.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. Among the other stars who've signed up for short-form projects on the platform: Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron and Darren Criss.

