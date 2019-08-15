Joe Jonas gets 30th birthday tributes from wife Sophie Turner and bros Nick and Kevin

Peggy Sirota

Peggy Sirota The birthday wishes are pouring in for Joe Jonas, who celebrates the big 3-0 today.

His nearest and dearest, including his wife Sophie Turner and his brothers Nick and Kevin, took some time to post tributes to Joe on social media.

Sophie posted a photo of Joe on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that ever happened to me. @joejonas I love you.”

Nick also shared a clip to his Instagram of himself, Joe and Sophie on a private plane listening to the Taio Cruz song, “Dynamite.”

“IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY!” he captioned it. “When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?”

Kevin added his own message for Joe, writing on Instagram, “Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party!!!!!”

On Joe's Instagram Story, he shared even more of the birthday messages he's been receiving from friends.

The Jonas Brothers play Washington, D.C. tonight on their Happiness Begins tour.

