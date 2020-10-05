Joe Jonas dyes hair hot pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Say goodbye to Joe Jonas‘ bleach blonde hair and say hello to his new hot pink hair. The DNCE frontman recolored his hair in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The “Cake By the Ocean” singer first unveiled his new ‘do on Friday via his Instagram Stories, using only a sparkling pink ribbon emoji to announce why he decided to change up his style once again.

The pink ribbon is commonly associated with breast cancer awareness.

That’s not the only cause the Jonas Brother advocated for over the weekend, as the singer also used his platform to urge his 13 million followers to vote in the upcoming election.

Showing off his new hot pink buzzcut on Sunday, Jonas also proudly flashed his “I Voted” sticker, which also doubled as the post’s caption, to prove he voted early.

Also, for fans who want to know the exact hue the 31-year-old singer chose to color his hair, it seems he endorses the term Kirby-pink.

Kirby is a pink round alien that is famous within the Nintendo universe, appearing in a variety of standalone and crossover games. The affable pink hero is also the star in several cartoons and a movie.

Jonas took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and used a Kirby filter, complete with the blushing cheeks, while plugging Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams,” a song which recently saw a pop culture boost thanks to a viral TikTok of a man skateboarding and chugging cranberry juice while vibing to the song.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.