Joe Jonas debuts new travel show, 'Cup of Joe,' on Quibi

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesLooking for a bite size bit of travel content while you’re stuck at home? Joe Jonas has you covered with his new Quibi series, Cup of Joe.

The show, which debuts its first three episodes on the mobile streaming platform today, follows Joe as he trots the globe with some famous pals -- all filmed pre-pandemic, of course.

The first episode features Joe's wife, actress Sophie Turner, on a trip to one of their favorite cities, Amsterdam. Other celebrity guests this season include Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin, in Barcelona; Tina Fey in New York, where Joe tries stand-up comedy for the first time; Matthew McConaughey in Austin, Texas; Lewis Capaldi and David Hasselhoff in Berlin; Nicole Scherzinger in London; and Jack Black in Los Angeles.

In the trailer for the series, Joe explain he’s traveled the world while touring with the Jonas Brothers and DNCE, but he never really got to experience the places he visited.

“This time around, I have a few locals to introduce me to these incredible cities,” he says.

Last week, the Jonas Brothers debuted their new concert film, Happiness Continues, on Amazon Prime Video.

