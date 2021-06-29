Joe Jonas comes to the aid of families impacted by Florida condo collapse

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Joe Jonas is from New Jersey, but that didn’t stop him from helping out following the devastating collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida, which has claimed the lives of 11 people so far, with at least 150 unaccounted for.

E! News reports that according to the U.S. correspondent for a Spanish newspaper who was on the scene, Joe was spotted bringing pizza to families at the Surfside Community Center late Thursday night. The families were anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones who lived in the collapsed building in South Florida.

The reporter, Antonia Laborde, told E!, “Joe arrived with a friend. I don’t know how long he [stayed] but more [than] half an hour. He was very low profile. The families were very upset about their [loved] ones. He went to the room where the volunteers were.” She tweeted a photo of the singer carrying pizza boxes.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel, as well as members of the Miami Heat and the Miami Marlins are also pitching in to help the devastated community. The Marlins have pledged $150,000 to the team’s newly created Surfside Relief Fund. The City of Miami Beach has also canceled its Fourth of July festival out of respect for the victims and families.

Joe Jonas les trajo pizzas a quienes esperan noticias sobre sus familiares desaparecidos en el derrumbe #Miami pic.twitter.com/Eoyvwr9vjM — Antonia Laborde (@antonialaborde) June 25, 2021

