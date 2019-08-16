Joe Jonas celebrates his 30th birthday on stage with a cake from Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday Thursday night with the help of hundreds of fans.
At the Jonas Brothers show in Washington, D.C., Joe’s wife Sophie Turner brought a cake out on stage for Joe and the whole audience sang a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Joe blew out the candles and then took a huge bite out of the cake. He shared a video of the moment on Instagram.
"Couldn't have asked for a better night, thank you all so much," he wrote. "Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday. #HappinessBeginsTour."
Nick also shared a photo of another cake they presented to Joe: It featured a cake topper of Joe sitting in the famous Game of Thrones Iron Throne with Sophie -- who played Sansa Stark on the show -- standing by his side. A banner with the words “House of Jonas” hangs over them.
On Saturday, the Jonas Brothers play Boston, MA.
