Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner take the "Couples Challenge" on TikTok

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWhile bored in quarantine, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner decided to test their knowledge of one another with the “Couples Challenge” on TikTok.

The two cuddled up on the couch together to answer various relationship questions on the app. They agree on all the answers except one: when asked who fell in love first, they each pointed to themselves.

When it came to the other questions, the answers were unanimous: Sophie is the more annoying one when she’s hungry, she’s the most spoiled of the two, and she’s the homebody in the relationship.

The Game of Thrones actress previously confirmed her homebody status during an appearance on Conan. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” she said of being in quarantine.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me," Sophie added. "... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me."

The two got married last year and there have been unconfirmed reports that Sophie is currently pregnant with their first child.

