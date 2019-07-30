Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner grieve loss of their dog Waldo with matching tattoos

ABC/Rick Rowell

ABC/Rick RowellJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner are mourning the loss of their dog Waldo by getting matching tattoos of the beloved pet.

The two debuted their new ink on Instagram Monday: The tattoos show a realistic portrait of the Alaskan Klee Kai, who tragically passed away last week.

“R.I.P. my little angel,” Joe wrote in the caption of his photo. Sophie shared her matching ink on her Instagram Story, writing, “I miss you, Waldo, Rest in peace my little baby.”

Last Wednesday, Waldo was hit by a car in New York City after he broke free from a dog walker’s leash. A rep for Joe told TMZ it was “a freak accident.” TMZ also reports that Joe and Sophie were so torn up about the death that they had to go see a therapist.

Joe and Sophie adopted Waldo in April 2018. He’s the brother of their other dog, Porky Basquiat.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.