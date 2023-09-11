Joe Jonas addresses divorce during LA concert: “It’s been a crazy week”

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Following the news of his divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas opened up about the matter during the Jonas Brothers‘ concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Saturday, September 9.

The musician, who filed for divorce recently, had largely remained private about the split, but his emotions surfaced on stage just before launching into “Hesitate,” a song influenced by his relationship with the Game of Thrones star.

“It’s been a crazy week,” the singer/wongwriter said, according to Entertainment Weekly, “I just wanna say, look: If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”

“Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys,” he concluded.

Jonas, 34, filed for a dissolution of his marriage to Turner, 27, on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People, citing that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

In a joint statement shared to social media on September 6, the pair stated, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The couple, who were married for four years, share two daughters — Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is only identified in the divorce documents as D.

