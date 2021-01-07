Joe Exotic Wants A Pardon To Attend His Dad’s Funeral

Joe Exotic’s father has died from COVID according to TMZ and his legal team will be flying to D.C., complete with a Tiger King wrapped jet, to seek a pardon for the former exotic cat owner.

Francis Schreibvogel’s funeral is set for Saturday (January 9th) and the head of Exotic’s legal team, Eric Love, will meet with someone from the White House in regards to the pardon. There is a plan B if Exotic’s pardon isn’t granted by the president, Love would seek a day pass so that Joe can attend the funeral in Oklahoma.

Do you think Joe Exotic should be pardoned?