JoBros update: New Xmas video, Nick & Priyanka celebrate Diwali; Joe's daughter's birth date confirmed?

Ever since Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra, they’ve supported each other in celebrating their respective culture’s holidays. The most recent one: Diwali, the five-day Hindu festival of lights celebrating the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

Nick posted a pic of himself and Priyanka, who’s wearing a beautiful floral sari. Both of them are holding small oil lamps known as diyas; Nick captioned the pic, “Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all.“

Earlier this month, Nick also supported Priyanka when she celebrated Karva Chauth, during which married Hindu women fast for the safety and longevity of their husband’s lives.

And on the Western side of the spectrum, all three Jonas Brothers have released a new video for their holiday song “I Need You Christmas.” It features never-before-seen home videos and photos of the brothers celebrating Christmas, from when they were kids to the present day, with their respective wives.

Finally, Joe Jonas‘ wife Sophie Turner appears to have confirmed the birth date of their daughter, who is reportedly named Willa, though the couple hasn’t even publicly confirmed that.

Sophie posted a photo of herself wearing a necklace with a charm that reads “22.07.20”: July 22, which is when the baby was reported to have been born.

Earlier this month, Nick told Entertainment Tonight that he’s met his new niece, adding, “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all. 🪔 pic.twitter.com/XhwWLN24NT — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 14, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.