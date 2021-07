FedEx has a new sortation facility in Port St. Lucie and they have tons of positions available. Full and part time prospects should attend their job fair on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center in Port St. Lucie. The anticipated start date for training is Sept. 1 with many positions wages starting at $21 per hour.

You can apply for the jobs by visiting FedEx’s website. Walk-ins at the July 31 event will also be welcomed and interviewed as time allows.